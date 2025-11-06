Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the objection window for KSET Answer Key 2025 on November 6, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key can do it through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, link here

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test was held on November 2, 2025 and the answer key was released on November 4, 2025. The objection window will close at 3 pm today.

Direct link to raise objections KSET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections All those candidates who want to raise objections can do it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on admissions link and then click on KSET link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the objection link.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. The answer key will be displayed.

6. Select the answer you want to raise objection for.

7. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, while submitting objections, the details of the paper, subject, examination date, version code, question number and supporting documents should be submitted in PDF format. Rs.50/- should be paid for each objection submitted and the objection fee is non-refundable. Objections without question number or version code, incomplete/baseless or without payment of fee will not be considered. The answer keys reviewed and decided by the subject expert committee will be final. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.