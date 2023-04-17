Online registration for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023 examination will end today, April 17. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for KTET -- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET 2023 registration last date today, apply on ktet.kerala.gov.in(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application process started on April 3. As per the schedule of exam-related events, admit cards for the state-level teacher eligibility test will be issued on April 25.

The examination will be held on May 12 and 15, in two shifts on both days.

The first shift will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second one will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Name of shift, subjects and exam centre details will be mentioned on KTET admit cards.

How to apply for KTET 2023

Visit the official website of KTET 2023, ktet.kerala.gov.in. On the home page, open the KTET 2023 registration link. First register by submitting the asked details After that, login and fill the application form. Upload documents and pay the exam fee. Submit your form and download the final page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to apply for KTET 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON