KTET admit Cards 2024: Hall Tickets releasing tomorrow, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 07, 2025 06:52 PM IST

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit cards for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET), on January 8, 2025, on its official website.

The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each.
The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

About the exam:

The Kerala TET examination will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025. On both days, it will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each.

KTET November 2024 Exam: Steps to download KTET 2024 admit card

  • Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the KTET Nov 2024 admit card link
  • Furnish your login details and submit
  • Admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download the admit card
  • Take a printout of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
