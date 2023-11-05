KTET October 2023 registration begins tomorrow on ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will begin the registration process for KTET October 2023 session tomorrow, November 6. Candidates who want to appear in the exam can apply for it on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET 2023 registration begins tomorrow on ktet.kerala.gov.in(HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notice, the last date to apply for the exam is November 17 and the deadline for taking final printout is November 18, 2023.

KTET admit cards will be released on December 20. The exam will be held on December 29 and 30, 2023.

There will be two shifts on both days – the first one from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Steps to apply for Kerala TET October 2023

Go to the official website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Now, click on the registration link and complete the process.

Now, login to fill the application form.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Upload documents, if required.

Submit and download the page.

Save a copy for future uses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KTET application fee is ₹500 for all candidates, except for SC, ST and differently abled categories. For these candidates, it is ₹250

For further information, visit the official website of the examination.