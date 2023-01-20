Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Exam dates for 6990 teaching and other posts out

Updated on Jan 20, 2023 02:40 PM IST

KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule has been released. Candidates can check the exam dates for 6990 posts below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule on January 20, 2023. Candidates can check the exam dates for 6990 posts through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The examination for Advt no 15 and Advt no 16 will begin on February 7 and will end on March 6, 2023. The admit card for the same will be available soon on the official website.

The direct recruitment examination will begin on February 7 for Assistant Commissioner post and will end on March 6 for Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant. To check the schedule, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. Check schedule here

KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule: How to check

  • Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Click on KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on December 5 and ended on January 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PRT (Music), TGT, PGT, Finance Officer, AE (Civil) and Hindi Translator, Jr Secretariat Assistant, PRT, Stenographer, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant.

