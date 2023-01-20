KVS Recruitment 2022: Exam dates out for Primary Teacher, Officer & other posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Recruitment 2022 exam dates. The tentative schedule has been released for Primary Teacher, Officer and other posts. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the notice, the tentative schedule has been released for computer based test for all the posts through direct recruitment against Advt no 15 and 16. The exam will begin on February 7 and will end on March 6, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on February 7 for Assistant Commissioner post, February 8 for Principal, February 9 for Vice Principal and PRT (Music), February 12-14 for TGT, February 16-20 for PGT, February 20 for Finance Officer, AE (Civil) and Hindi Translator, February 21-28 for PRT. March 1-5 for Jr Secretariat Assistant, March 5 for Stenographer Grade II and March 6 for Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant.

The admit card for the same will be issued in due course of time. This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts was till January 2, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KVS.

