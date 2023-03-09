KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 for re-exam out at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 for re-exam on March 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the re-examination can download the admit card through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the computer based exam for Primary Teacher conducted on February 28, was cancelled in some of the centres including Muzaffarpur Digital Centre, Bariya Road, Dadar, Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur Bihar. The re-examination in these centres will be conducted on March 11, 2023.

Candidates who will appear for the re-exam can download their new admit card and appear in the exam on the prescribed examination centre. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Sangathan will not give any further chance of examination to candidates who are absent in re-examination on March 11, 2023.

Official Notice Here