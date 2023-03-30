LNMU to release Bihar BEd CET admit cards 2023 today on biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Darbhanga is going to issue admit cards for the Bihar Common Entrance Test- BEd or Bihar BEd CET 2023 today, March 30. Candidates can download their Bihar CET BEd admit cards 2023 from the official exam website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

LNMU Bihar BED CET admit card 2023 today on biharcetbed-lnmu.in (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entrance exam is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023.

This year, a total of 1,84,233 candidates have applied for the entrance test for admission to two year BEd-courses offered by various colleges/institutions across the state.

Prof Surendra Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of LNMU said, “The application window was open for one month, during which period as many as 96,673 female candidates and 84,560 male candidates applied for the exam.”

LNMU will administer the entrance test for the fourth time for admission to 37,500 two-year BEd seats at colleges and institutes of Bihar and 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU).

How to download Bihar BEd CET admit cards 2023

Go to biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Open the Bihar CET BEd 2023 admit card download link. Enter your login credentials and submit. View and download the admit card. Take a printout for the exam day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}