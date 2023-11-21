Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Alphanumeric series Part II

Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Alphanumeric series Part II

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 21, 2023 12:41 PM IST

Alphanumeric series can be confusing because of the combination of alphabets, numbers and symbols/special characters.

Alphanumeric series can be confusing because of the combination of alphabets, numbers and symbols/special characters. Quite often questions from the alphanumeric series are being asked in the logical reasoning section of the competitive exams.

Consistent practicing and solving the previous year's question papers can help you get a better understanding of the question pattern.((Photo: Gokul VS/HT))

Consistent practicing and solving the previous year's question papers can help you get a better understanding of the question pattern.

Try to answer the questions below to understand how much you have grasped.

  • B @ A 7 N R % 5 $ E 6 K M & 4 S # I U 5

If the symbols followed by vowels interchange their positions, then which element is fourth from the right end?

  • @ E 5 O & 6 ^ 2 Z 5 * 3 7 T ! D # 1 $ U

If all the digits are dropped, which of the following is fourth to the right of the tenth from the right end?

Watch out this space for the answers to the above questions.

Answers for the Alphanumeric series Part I questions:

  1. $ # D 6 ^ A % E 0 @ U. How many vowels in the above arrangement are preceded by a symbol?

Answer= 3

2. Find the missing element in the series. ACBD ? IKJL MONW

Answer = EGFH

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
