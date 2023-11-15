Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Directions Part II

If you are preparing to attempt competitive exams be it to study abroad or to crack the government exams, logical reasoning is an integral part of the exam model. As a continuation of our Logical Reasoning series, check out the following questions.(Imagesbazaar)

As much as logical reasoning can be confusing and a tough nut to crack, it can also be fun trying to attempt these questions. As a continuation of our Logical Reasoning series, check out the following questions.

Can you answer these?

K is 40 m South-West of L. If M is 40 m South-East of L, then M is in which direction of K?

If P x Q means P is to the south of Q; P + Q means P is to the north of Q; P % Q means P is to the east of Q; P-Q means P is to the west of Q; then in A % B + C - D, D is in which direction with respect to B?

Tina walks 8 km towards East and then walks 13 km back, then she turns left and walks 4 km; then walks 5 km after turning left; she turns left again and walks 3 km. How far is she from the starting point?

Watch out this space for the answers to the above questions.

Answers for the Directions Part I questions:

A is in the East of B which is in the North of C. If D is in the South of C, then in which direction of A, is D?

Answer= D is South West of A

Rahul walks 5 km toward south and then turns to the right. After walking 3 km he turns to the left and walks 5 km. Now in which direction is he from the starting place?

Answer= South West

Raj walked 20 m towards the North. Then he turned right and walks 30 m. Then he turns right and walks 35 m. Then he turns left and walks 15 m. Finally, he turns left and walks 15 m. In which direction and how many metres is he from the starting position?

Answer= 45 m East