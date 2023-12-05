Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on seating arrangement Part I

Questions on the seating arrangement are frequently seen in the logical reasoning section of the competitive exams. Many candidates put in a lot of time to decode the question and end up wasting time too.

Most of the time, questions on seating arrangement if decoded properly can fetch you more marks because they come with a set of sub-questions in connection to the plot.

Hence it is important to be alert while decoding the question as one wrong step can alter a whole set of questions asked in accordance with the main plot. Seating arrangement could be in a linear form, circular/round-the-table format, or even in a complex arrangement to increase/decrease the difficulty level of the question.

Candidate would need to closely follow the hints mentioned in the question to make assumptions in order to come up with an answer. Cross-checking the links would be necessary to make sure the result is error-free.

For example: A, B, C, D, E and F are sitting in a row. E and F are in the centre. A and B are at the ends. C is sitting to the left of A. Who is to the right of B?

This is a linear arrangement. With the given hints on placing the respective points, we understand that the arrangement required is of the format B, D, E, F, C, A. Hence to the right of B is D.

Can you solve the following:

P, Q, R, S and T are sitting on a bench. P is sitting next to Q, R is sitting next to S, S is not sitting with T who is on the left end of the bench. R is on the second position from the right. P is to the right of Q and T. P and R are sitting together. In which position P is sitting?

Answer for Syllogism Part III question:

Can you solve this?

Statement: Some tablas are violins. Some violins are guitars

Conclusions:

Some tablas are guitars

Some guitars are tablas

All the guitars are violins

All the violins are tablas

Which of the following are true?

A) Options 2 and 4

B) Options 1 and 3

C) None of the Above

Answer = None of the Above