Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Syllogism Part I

Syllogism is quite frequently seen in most competitive exams making it an integral part of the preparation strategy for candidates to score better. To attempt a question based on syllogism, one needs to understand and find a pattern to find the solution.

When it comes to finding a pattern to solve the questions, there are many ways to do it and many find the method of using a Venn diagram more applicable to come to a conclusion. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Understanding the concept of syllogism is very important to figure out the pattern. As questions from this topic are quite frequent in competitive exams, having a grip on the concept is imperative.

Questions from syllogism are presented as a statement with a bunch of arguments and one or more conclusions. The pattern of the question can be changed to improve the difficulty level in competitive exams like CAT, UPSC, SBI PO and other exams.

For example: Consider the following statements and conclusion.

Statement 1- All doctors are left-handed

Statement 2- All left-handed are surgeons

Conclusion - Some surgeons are doctors

How would you solve this?

You can solve it in different ways and using a Venn diagram is the most common of them all. After assigning respective portions for doctors, left-handed and surgeons in a Venn diagram you can observe that all the cases overlap with each other and hence the conclusion is incorrect.

Can you solve this?

Statement 1 - No pen is cloth.

Statement 2- No sweaters are pens

Conclusion - All sweaters are cloth

Is the conclusion correct or incorrect?

Watch out this space for the answers to the above question.

Answers for the Alphanumeric Series Part III questions:

A5V, D7T, ?, J14P, M19N

Fill in the missing space in the above-mentioned series.

Answer = G10R

2. B @ A 7 N R % 5 $ E 6 K M & 4 D # I U 5

In the given arrangement how many symbols are there between B and D

Answer = 4