close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Alphanumeric series Part I

Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Alphanumeric series Part I

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 20, 2023 09:53 AM IST

Analyse the question and try making connections or a pattern and once the pattern is figured out the rest becomes easy to solve.

Competitive exams often find questions on the alphanumeric series and with more practice, you can be assured of scoring well in this section.

The more practice you put in, the more assured you can be of scoring well in the logical reasoning question section.(File photo)
The more practice you put in, the more assured you can be of scoring well in the logical reasoning question section.(File photo)

The one tip that can be handy while solving alphanumeric series is to analyse the question and try making connections or a pattern and once the pattern is figured out the rest becomes easy to solve.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Consider the following question:

Find the missing element in the series given below.

ABE FGJ KLO PQT?

Here's how to solve the above question. Figure out a pattern from the series given above. For ease, recollect the alphabet series from A to Z and try to come up with a pattern. As you can see A and E have a link so do F and J and similarly with the other two pairs.

Hence now we can come to a conclusion that the missing pair would be UVY.

Try to answer the questions below to understand how much you have grasped.

  • $ # D 6 ^ A % E 0 @ U

How many vowels in the above arrangement are preceded by a symbol?

  • Find the missing element in the series.

ACBD ? IKJL MONW

Watch out this space for the answers to the above questions.

Answers for the Directions Part II questions:

  • K is 40 m South-West of L. If M is 40 m South-East of L, then M is in which direction of K?

Answer = East

  • If P x Q means P is to the south of Q; P + Q means P is to the north of Q; P % Q means P is to the east of Q; P-Q means P is to the west of Q; then in A % B + C - D, D is in which direction with respect to B?

Answer = South East

  • Tina walks 8 km towards the East and then walks 13 km back, then she turns left and walks 4 km; then walks 5 km after turning left; she turns left again and walks 3 km. How far is she from the starting point?

Answer = 1 km

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out