MAH B.Ed CET admit card 2023 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, download here

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed CET examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH B.Ed CET admit card 2023 released at cetcell.mahacet.org

Along with the MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023 admit card State CET has released the MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course admit card.

The The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 entrance exams will be held on April 2.

MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card

MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card

MAH CET admit card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the eleven admit card link

Log in using your Application Number, date of birth and security pin

MAH CET admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.