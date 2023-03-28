MAH B.Ed CET admit card 2023 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, download here
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed CET examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Along with the MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023 admit card State CET has released the MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course admit card.
The The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 entrance exams will be held on April 2.
MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card
MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card
MAH CET admit card 2023: Steps to download
Visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org
Click on the eleven admit card link
Log in using your Application Number, date of birth and security pin
MAH CET admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.