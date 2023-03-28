Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MAH B.Ed CET admit card 2023 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, download here

MAH B.Ed CET admit card 2023 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, download here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed CET examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH B.Ed CET admit card 2023 released at cetcell.mahacet.org

Along with the MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023 admit card State CET has released the MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course admit card.

The The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 entrance exams will be held on April 2.

MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card

MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card

MAH CET admit card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the eleven admit card link

Log in using your Application Number, date of birth and security pin

MAH CET admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP