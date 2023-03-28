Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration underway, apply till April 5

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration underway, apply till April 5

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2023 05:29 PM IST

candidates can complete the MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration process through the official website at mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, has started the applictaion process for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2023. Candidates will be able to apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration started at bhmctcet2023.mahacet.org

The applictaion process started on March 27 and candidates have till April 5 to submit the applictaion form.

The applictaion fee is 800 for Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, OutsideMaharashtra State (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates. For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates (PWD) belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is 600.

Here's the direct link to apply

MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the “MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2023”

Register and process with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
maharashtra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP