MAH CET 2023 Counselling LLB 5-year CAP round 3 allotment list released at llb5cap23.mahacet.org, check list here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 06:35 PM IST

MAH CET 2023 counselling LLB 5-year round 3 allotment list has been released at the official website.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the third allotment list for LLb five-year integrated course. Candidates can check the L.L.B. Five Year Integrated Course third list from the official website at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

MAH CET 2023 Counselling LLB 5-year CAP round 3 allotment list released

The MAH CET 2023 counselling LLB 5-year round 3 allotment status for candidates from Maharashtra, other states, and NRI category seats has been released.

A notification on the MAH CET 2023 LLB five-year counselling website stated that Round 3 grievance form editing, choice chode filling or editing had begun and will be available till August 2, 2023.

Direct link to MAH 5-year LLB 2023 third allotment list

MAH 5-year LLB 2023 third allotment list: Know how to check

Visit the Maharashtra CET LLB official website at cetcell.mahacet.org, llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the round 3 allotment list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download MHT CET LLB-5 year round 3 allotment result

Take print for future reference.

