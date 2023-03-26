The three-year law programme Common Entrance Exam (MAH LLb 3-Year CET) application date has been extended till March 31. Candidates can apply online through the official website at lb3cet2023.mahacet.org. Earlier, the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is March 31.

MAH LLb 3-year CET 2023 application deadline extended till March 31

The 3-year LLB entrance examination will be conducted by the Maharashtra state CET cell on May 2 and May 3.

CET Fee for Open Category, EWS candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates is ₹800.

The CET fee for the Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC, categories) belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2023 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC Candidates is ₹600.

Direct link to apply

MHT CET 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of State CET at llb3cet2023.maht edhacet.org

Step 2: Register and proceed with the applictaion

Step 4: Fill out the MAH CET 3year LLB applictaion form

Step 5: Submit and take the printout for future reference.

