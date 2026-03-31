State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MAH MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026 this week. Candidates who will appear for the MBA-CET examination can download the admit card through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026 releasing this week at mahacet.org, exam begins on April 6 (Pexels/Representational Image)

The MBA CET exam will be held from April 6 to April 8, 2026. The exam will comprise of 200 marks questions. The question paper will be divided into 4 topics- Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Verbal Ability/ Reading Comprehension. The exam duration is 150 minutes. There is no negative marking System for this test.

The MBA CET hall ticket will be made available in the candidates' log-in approximately three to four days prior to the respective CET examination dates, which means the admit card will be available by April 2, 2026.

MAH MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on the MAH MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2026 will be conducted in the selected cities in Maharashtra. The examination will be conducted online at venues given in the respective Hall Ticket. No request for change of centre/venue/date/session for the examination shall be entertained.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.