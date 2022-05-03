Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates postponed, check revised schedule here
competitive exams

Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates postponed, check revised schedule here

Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates have been postponed. Candidates can check the revised schedule given below. 
Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates postponed, check revised schedule here(Shutterstock)
Published on May 03, 2022 10:10 AM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has postponed Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates. The dates have been revised for the year 2022-23 for various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education through the State CET. The revised schedule is available on the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) has shared the information on his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “For the year 2022-23, the dates of common entrance examinations for admission to various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education through the State CET have been postponed and the revised schedule of examinations has been published on the website http://mahacet.org .”

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra CET Exam 2022: How to download revised schedule

The&lt;strong&gt; re-revised tentative schedule &lt;/strong&gt;for all common entrance test can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
  • Click on Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates revised schedule link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the new exam dates.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uday samant education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP