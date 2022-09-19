Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: Website, top colleges & last year’s cut-offs

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will soon begin the NEET 2022 counselling process for 85% state quota seats of Maharashtra. This year, a total of 2,44,903 students from the state appeared in NEET UG 2022 and of them, 1,13,812 have qualified. They can now apply for Maharashtra NEET counselling, which will lead to admission at state-run and private medical colleges of the state.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling is hosted by CET Cell. It has launched the common admission process (CAP) portal on cetcell.mahacet.org where counselling for Engineering, Medical and other professional courses will be hosted.

A list of last year’s cut-off marks and ranks is available on the website of CET cell. Cut-off scores mean the last rank or score at which a medical seat was allotted. Candidates should note that last year’s cut-off scores does not indicate it will be the same this year as well. By looking at it, candidates will get an idea about their admission chances.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: Last year's cut-offs

For Maharashtra NEET counselling, candidates need to first register themselves with CET Cell, pay the counselling fee and select their preferred medical colleges. After that, based on their choices and merit list prepared by CET Cell, a seat allotment list will be published.

Meanwhile, students can check the list of Maharashtra’s top medical colleges below. This list has been taken from Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings:

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University

