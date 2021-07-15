Maharashtra SSC result soon: Know about first year college admission

Maharashtra SSC result will be released by July 31. This year the class 10 board exams, also known as SSC in Maharashtra, could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic. The state government decided to postpone the exam keeping in view the safety of students.

Maharashtra SSC result will be released by the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and will be available for students at mahresult.nic.in.

Admission to first year junior college, FYJC in Maharashtra will be done on the basis of a common entrance test. "It will be applicable for admissions to all junior colleges affiliated to the state board, and will be organised by the board or the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations under the supervision of the Education Commissioner," state education minister had said in June.

The exam, optional, will be based on the class 10th state board curriculum. It will be held offline in the MCQ format carrying a total of 100 marks, and will be held for a 2-hour duration. Equal weightage out of 100 marks will be for questions from the subjects of English, Maths, Science and Social Sciences.

The exam will be held either in the last week of July or in the first week of August.

