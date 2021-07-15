Maharashtra SSC results will not be possible today: Official source

Maharashtra SSC result will not be released today, an education department official has confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Today, July 15, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the result, after several media reports were released based on an old tweet of state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Maharashtra SSC result will be available on: https://mahresult.nic.in/ , https://mahahsscboard.in/, and https://results.gov.in/

On June 24, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed, in a series of tweets, about the admission process in first year college course. In one of the tweets, Gaikwad had said that the the online link to apply for this entrance test & the list of exam centres will be available post the declaration of SSC board results around July 15.

This year, the state board class 10 exam, which is also known as the SSC exam, could not be held due to sudden increase in COVID-19 cases.

To ensure uniformity is maintained in the college admission, a common entrance test will be held for selection of class 10 students to first year course.

(with inputs from Shreya Bhandary from Mumbai)