Maharashtra TET 2021 over: What's next?

Maharashtra TET 2021 answer key and final result will be released on the official website mahatet.in.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Maharashtra teacher eligibility test (TET) was held on November 21. As per reports, more than 10 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was held in two shifts.

This exam was earlier scheduled in October, but was later postponed due to the the Deglur-Biloli Vidhan Sabha Constituency by-elections.

Since the exam is over, candidates can now expect an official answer key anytime soon. As per a general practice, Maharashtra State Council of Examination will release a provisional answer key on its official website against which it will ask candidates to raise objections.

Candidates will be asked to challenge the official answer key within a specific time and by following certain guidelines. 

After the answer key challenge submission window closes, the exam conducting body will release the final answer key based on which the Maharashtra TET result will be released.

The Maharashtra TET answer key and final result will be released on the official website mahatet.in.

