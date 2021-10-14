Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Maharashtra TET admit card today, exam on October 31
competitive exams

Maharashtra TET admit card today, exam on October 31

Maharashtra TET admit card will be available on the official website mahatet.in for the exam scheduled on October 31.
Maharashtra TET admit card today, exam on October 31 (pic for representation)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra teacher eligibility test (TET) will be held on October 31 and the admit card of all candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be released today, October 14. 

Maharashtra TET admit card will be available on the official website mahatet.in.

Maharashtra TET admit card official website

The exam would comprise two papers: the first paper will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the second paper will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Maharashtra TET admit card 2021: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website of Maharashtra teacher eligibility test at https://mahatet.in/
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the details asked
  • Download the Maharashtra TET admit card
  • Read the instructions given in the admit card
  • Or else refer to the instructions released by the exam conducting body on the official website
  • Follow COVID-19 safety guidelines on the exam day

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra maharashtra tet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RSMSSB patwari exam admit card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in portal

New NEET PG 2021 score card to be released today: NBE

ICSI result for CS foundation program soon at icsi.edu: Know how to check

NEET UG 2021: Last date for application form correction extended again
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP