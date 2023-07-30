MCC NEET counselling 2023 final result for round 1 out on mcc.nic.in, get link

Medical Counselling Committee announced the final results of the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment on July 31. Candidates can check the NEET UG round 1 final allotment list on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 provisional allotment result was announced yesterday, July 29.

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment results declared

The allotment letters can be downloaded from 7:00 PM on July 30, 2023, and reporting can begin from 10:00 AM on July 31, 2023.

“The final result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available for candidates. The allotment letters can be downloaded from 07:00 PM of 30.07.2023 and reporting shall be commenced from 10:00 AM of 31.07.2023”, reads the official notification.

“It is further mentioned to all the candidates that uploading of documents to mcc portal for candidates is an optional. Whereas the candidates have to report physically along with all the essential documents to the allotted college. Also if the candidate wish to upgrade from the Round-1 to Round-2 they have to give willingness at the time of reporting to the allotted college”, MCC notice further added.

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “FINAL RESULT ROUND 1 UG 2023”

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

