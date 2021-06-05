Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meghalaya TET 2021: Registration begins next week, here’s how to apply

Meghalaya TET 2021 registration begins next week. Candidates can check how to apply online on the official site at megeducation.gov.in below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Department of Education, Meghalaya will begin the registration process for Meghalaya TET 2021 from next week onwards. The registration process for Teacher Eligibility Test will begin on June 10, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of megeducation.gov.in.

The registration process will end on July 10, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination online through the official site can do it by following these simple steps given below.

Meghalaya TET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of megeducation.gov.in.

• Click on Meghalaya TET 2021 link available on the home page.

• Register yourself and enter the page with login credentials.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on August 28, 2021, in the state. The selection process includes Meghalaya TET 2021 for Paper I and Paper-II. The examination will be conducted in offline mode and the exam duration is for two hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be in English. For more related details candidates can check the official site of the Department of Education, Meghalaya.

