MH SET 2023 admit card released at setexam.unipune.ac.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 06:50 PM IST

SPPU released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2023) admit card at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2023) admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The MH SET 2023 examination will be held on March 26, 2023. The SET examination will be an objective type. The MH SEt exam will be held in two sessions from 10 am to 11 am and from 11: 30 to 1: 30 pm.

The paper 1 will consists of 50 questions and paper 2 will consists of 100 questions. All the questions will be complesory.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

MH SET 2023 admit card: Kno how to download

Visit the official website at unipune.ac.i

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

 

 

 

