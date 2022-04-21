MHT CET 2022 postponed due to JEE, NEET exams, to be held in August

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 has been postponed. The entrance test earlier scheduled for June will now be conducted in the first week of August, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.

This has been done in view of the national-level entrance exams – Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“Due to JEE and NEET exams, CET exam will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon,” Samant tweeted.

The minister had earlier informed that MHT CET 2022 for Technical courses will be conducted from June 11 to 28, 2022.

The exam is held for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses at participating institutions across Maharashtra. The State Common Entrance Test Cell administers the test.

MHT CET is conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

Registration for MHT CET 2022 is going on. Candidates can go to mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org and apply for the test.

