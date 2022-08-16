MHT CET exam for PCM group over, answer key awaited at cetcell.mahacet.org

The 2022 edition of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for Engineering stream concluded a few days ago. Next, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will publish the provisional answer key of the exam, which will be followed by final answer key and results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MHT CET answer key will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

While MHT CET for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) group is over, for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group, the exam will continue till August 20.

The CET Cell will allow candidates to send their feedback on the preliminary answer key. Those who have any objections can send their feedback, for which they will be charged a fee. More details will be published on the answer key notification.

MHT CET 2022 is a state level entrance exam for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON