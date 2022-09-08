MHT CET Result 2022: Important notice on answer key out, result by September 15

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released an important notice on answer key. The notice is available on the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, the objection window against the provisional answer key for MHT CET was closed on September 4, 2022. The objections raised by the candidates were checked by the Chief Moderators and Moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subject. They further submitted the report in which some questions saw change in answer key, some got full marks.

A total number of questions used for the examination was 4400 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 4400 questions only 15 unique questions ID objections are found valid.

The result on the basis of the answer key revised will be available on or before September 15, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 scorecard containing percentile score for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate’s in their login.

The Cell will not receive any communication regarding the objections raised by the State CET cell, Mumbai.