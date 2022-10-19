MP PAT Answer Key 2022 released at peb.mp.gov.in, download link here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released MP PAT Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Agriculture Test can download the answer key through the official site of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on October 15 and October 16, 2022 in two sessions- 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site by paying ₹50/- per question. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is till October 21, 2022.

MP PAT Answer Key 2022 direct link here

MP PAT Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MP PAT Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key has been displayed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPEB.

