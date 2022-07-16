MP-IDSA recruitment: Apply for Senior Fellow, Research Fellow and other posts

Monohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis has invited application for Senior Fellow, Research Fellow, Associate Fellow, and Research Analyst. The application process is under way and the last date for the submission of application form is August 5. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at www.idsa.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MP-IDSA recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies out of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Senior Fellow, 4 vacancies are for the post of Research Fellow( Selection Scale), 4 vacancies are for the post of Research Fellow, 2 vacancies are for the post of Associate Fellow, and 6 vacancies are for the post of Research analyst.

MP-IDSA recruitment age limit: The maximum age list of the candidates for the Senior Fellow should be 52years.

For the post of Research Fellow (Selection Scale) and Research Fellow the maximum age limit should be 50 years

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 45 years for the post of Associate Fellow. The maximum age limit for the post of Research Analyst should be 35 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MP-IDSA recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates may send in their documents, along with the attached form, by e-mail with the subject titled “Application for the Position of Research Assistant- (Mention Name of the Centre), MP-IDSA” to the HR Cell at hr.idsa@nic.in

Alternatively, hard copy of the application in prescribed format with the envelope clearly titled “Application for the Position of Research Assistant- (Mention Name of the Centre), MP-IDSA” can also be sent to:

Human Resource Cell

Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA),

No.1, Development Enclave, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Delhi Cantt., New Delhi-110010.

For more details click here.