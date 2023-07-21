MPPEB group 4 answer key out on esb.mp.gov.in, direct link

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB, also known as MPPEB) has issued answer key of the group 4 combined recruitment test. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment test for Group-4, Assistant Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer and other posts can download it from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link has been given below.

MPPEB group 4 answer key released (esb.mp.gov.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Questions asked in the exam have also been published along with correct answers.

Direct link to download MPPEB group 4 answer key 2023

To check it, candidates have to use roll number and TAC code printed on admit cards. These are the steps to follow:

Go to esb.mp.gov.in. Now, open the link that reads ‘Online Question/Answer Objection- Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023’ Enter the requested information and submit. Check the answer key. Raise objections, if required.

To raise objections, candidates have to pay a fee of ₹50 per question. It has to be submitted by July 24 through the link given on the ESB MP website.

The board will review candidates' feedback and prepare the final answer key accordingly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In case of any query, candidates can send email to MPPEBonline@gmail.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON