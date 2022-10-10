MPPEB PAT admit cards released on peb.mp.gov.in, get link and how to download

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 10, 2022 05:23 PM IST

MPPEB PAT admit cards: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the admit card for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022.

MPPEB PAT admit cards: Candidates can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website of the board peb.mp.gov.in. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file photo)(peb.mp.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

MPPEB is scheduled to conduct the PAT exam 2022 on October 15 and 16, 2022. PAT is conducted for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes.

The PAT exam will be conducted in two shifts- 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can now access the admit cards by keying in their application number and date of birth.

According to the official website, candidates will have to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with valid id proof.

How to download MPPEB admit card

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on “TAC - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)-2022

Key in your Application No and Date of Birth

The MP PAT admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download the admit card

Direct link. Click here.

