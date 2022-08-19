Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon exam admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Updated on Aug 19, 2022 06:12 PM IST

MPPSC has released the admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021.

MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon exam admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon admit card at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Examination 2021 will be conducted on August 28. This recruitment drive will fill up 129 vacancies in state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

MPPSC admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage click on the admit card link

Key in your application no, date of birth and login

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

