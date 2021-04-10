Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2020 postponed due to COVID surge
MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2020 has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced soon. Candidates can check the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in
Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2020 due to COVID surge in the state. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 11 has been postponed and the new date will be announced by the Commission later. The official notice is available on mpsc.gov.in.

The decision was taken after candidates demanded postponement of exam after several candidates who registered for the exam were tested COVID positive.

This is the fifth time the examination has been postponed. Earlier the exam was scheduled on May 3, 2020 which was postponed to May 10, 2020 then again to October 11, 2020. It was again shifted to November 22, 2020 and then changed to April 11, 2021. Earlier, the main exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2020.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will appear for Main exam followed by Interview round.

This recruitment drive will fill up 806 Group B posts out of which 650 posts of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) , 67 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and 89 posts of State Tax Inspector (STI) will be filled. The application process was started on February 28, 2020 and ended on March 19, 2020.

