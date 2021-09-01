Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NABARD admit card 2021 released for assistant manager prelims at nabard.org
competitive exams

NABARD admit card 2021 released for assistant manager prelims at nabard.org

NABARD admit card 2021: NABARD has released admit cards of the online preliminary examination for assistant manager in grade ‘A’ (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and assistant manger Grade B (RBDS).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 07:52 PM IST
NABARD admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org.(nabard.org)

NABARD admit card 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released admit cards of the online preliminary examination for the post of assistant manager in grade ‘A’ (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and assistant manager Grade B (RBDS).

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org. The last date to download the call letter is September 18.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 148 vacancies of assistant managers in Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) and 5 posts of assistant managers in Rajbhasha Service.

Direct link to download NABARD admit card 2021 for assistant manager

How to download NABARD admit card 2021 for assistant manager:

Visit the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org

On the homepage, click on 'Career Notices' link.

Click on the link that reads, "Click here to continue'.

Click on the link that reads, "Download Call Letter - Grade 'A'" under the section 'Call Letter For Preliminary Examination For Assistant Manager Grade 'A' - (RDBS/Rajbhasha) And Manager Grade 'B' - (RDBS)- 2021'.

RELATED STORIES

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Link to download admit cards for assistant manager Grade B

The admit cards for assistant manager Grade B was released on August 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nabard prelims call letter nabard exam hall tickets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE main 2021 exam analysis: Day 4, shift-2 paper moderately difficult

TS ICET answer keys 2021 released at icet.tsche.ac.in, here is how to check

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 released on ptetraj2021, download link here

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 4, Shift 1- paper moderate to difficult
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP