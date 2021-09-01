NABARD admit card 2021 released for assistant manager prelims at nabard.org

NABARD admit card 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released admit cards of the online preliminary examination for the post of assistant manager in grade ‘A’ (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and assistant manager Grade B (RBDS).

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org. The last date to download the call letter is September 18.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 148 vacancies of assistant managers in Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) and 5 posts of assistant managers in Rajbhasha Service.

Direct link to download NABARD admit card 2021 for assistant manager

How to download NABARD admit card 2021 for assistant manager:

Visit the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org

On the homepage, click on 'Career Notices' link.

Click on the link that reads, "Click here to continue'.

Click on the link that reads, "Download Call Letter - Grade 'A'" under the section 'Call Letter For Preliminary Examination For Assistant Manager Grade 'A' - (RDBS/Rajbhasha) And Manager Grade 'B' - (RDBS)- 2021'.

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Link to download admit cards for assistant manager Grade B

The admit cards for assistant manager Grade B was released on August 31.