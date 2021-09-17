Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NABARD Grade A Exam 2021: Exam centre venues revised in Punjab, notice here
competitive exams

NABARD Grade A Exam 2021: Exam centre venues revised in Punjab, notice here

NABARD Grade A Exam 2021 venue has been changed for Punjab candidates. The new venue details can be checked in the notice given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 03:55 PM IST
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has changed the exam centre venues for NABARD Grade A Exam 2021 in Punjab. The exam centre venues have been changed for Grade A (RDBS/ Rajbhasha) 2021 for September 18 exam for Punjab candidates. The official notice can be checked on the official site of NABARD on nabard.org. 

The Amritsar centre has been changed and now the exam will be conducted in Jalandhar. Also, the Jalandhar centre has been changed from Vision Group of Technology to DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology. As per the official notice, the candidates who will appear for the exam are advised to report to the new exam centre for Phase 1 exam on September 18, 2021. 

The intimation of change in venue has been sent to the candidates on their registered mobile number and email ID. 

The Manager in Grade B (RDBS) post examination was conducted on September 17, 2021 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) post exam will be conducted on September 18, 2021. A total 7 posts will be filled for Manager (RDBS) and 153 posts will be filled for AM (RDBS) and AM( Rajbhasha).

Topics
nabard recruitment nabard.org nabard grade a phase
