NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card releasing today at nata.in

The Council of Architecture will release the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 Phase III on August 5, 2022. The NATA Phase 3 admit cards will be available on the official website at nata.in.

The NATA 2022 phase 3 exam is scheduled to take place on August 7, 2022. The NATA Phase-III exam will be conducted in 2 sessions- Session 1 will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and Session-II will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit card for the phase III exam is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2022.

The NATA Phase 3 result will be announces on August 16.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in.

On the homepage, Look for the NATA Phase 3 admit card link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Your NATA Admit Card 2022 phase 3 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.