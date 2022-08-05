Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card releasing today at nata.in

NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card releasing today at nata.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 05, 2022 05:47 PM IST
NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will be releasing today, on August 5, 2022.
NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card releasing today at nata.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Council of Architecture will release the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 Phase III on August 5, 2022. The NATA Phase 3 admit cards will be available on the official website at nata.in.

The NATA 2022 phase 3 exam is scheduled to take place on August 7, 2022. The NATA Phase-III exam will be conducted in 2 sessions- Session 1 will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and Session-II will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit card for the phase III exam is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2022.

The NATA Phase 3 result will be announces on August 16.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in.

On the homepage, Look for the NATA Phase 3 admit card link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Your NATA Admit Card 2022 phase 3 will be displayed on your screen.

RELATED STORIES

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP