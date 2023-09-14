Council of Architecture will release NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card on September 14, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for National Aptitude Test in Architecture can download the admit card through the official site of NATA at nata.in.

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card releasing today at nata.in, here’s how to download

The link to download the admit card will be activated at 8 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.

Click on NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on September 17, 2023 in one shift. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. The medium of Aptitude test will be essentially English language. Some questions may be in regional languages also. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.

