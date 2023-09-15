Council of Architecture has released NATA Admit Card 2023 for Exam 4 on September 14, 2023. Candidates who will appear for National Aptitude Test in Architecture can download the admit card through the official site of NATA at nata.in.

NATA Admit Card 2023 for Exam 4 out at nata.in, download link here

The NATA exam 4 will be conducted on September 17, 2023 in one shift at various exam centres across the country. The exam duration is for 3 hours and will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. The medium of Aptitude test will be essentially English language. Some questions may be in regional languages also.

NATA Admit Card 2023 for Exam 4: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.

Click on NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.

