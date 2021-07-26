Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National Testing Agency has conducted 72 exams till date: Centre In Lok Sabha

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted 72 examinations since December 2018, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on July 26 in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST
National Testing Agency has completed 72 exams till date: Centre In Lok Sabha(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted 72 examinations since December 2018, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on July 26 in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. This includes four pen and paper based exams and 68 computer based exams, he added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established by the Government in 2018 as a premier, specialized, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions, the education minister said.

NTA conducts NEET (UG), JEE (Main), UGC-NET, JNUEE, DUET, ICAR-AIEE, IGNOU, CSIR-NET & AISSEE, etc.

To a question on whether NTA is charging exorbitant amount as fee from candidates to appear in various examinations, the minister said, "as NTA is a self-sustained organization, the fees charged from the candidates are kept at the minimum for meeting the input costs and administrative costs only."

He also informed the Lok Sabha about the mobile app called ‘National Test Abhyas’ which enables candidates to take mock tests for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG). "Students across the country can use this app to access high quality test practice, free of cost for preparation of the upcoming JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams," he said.

To help candidates in remote and rural areas, he said, "NTA has created a network of Test Practice Centres (TPCs), to enable them to practice the previous years question papers through Mock Tests and be comfortable in taking a Computer Based Test (CBT). This facility is completely free of cost."

Topics
national testing agency
