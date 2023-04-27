National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NCHM JEE 2023 registration process on April 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2023 can do it through the official site of NTA NCHM at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2023 registration ends today, apply at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The correction window will open on April 28 and will close on April 30, 2023. The exam will be conducted on May 14, 2023 in single shift – from 9 am to 12 noon. The question paper will comprise of 200 questions and medium of question paper is in English and Hindi. For each wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score.

NCHM JEE 2023 registration: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA NCHM at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card date will be announced in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCHM JEE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON