NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration begins at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2023). Interested candidates can apply online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in till March 27.

The NCHM JEE-2023 for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) will be held on Sunday, May 14.

NCHMCT JEE 2023 application fee: General (UR), and OBC-NCL, candidates should pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,000. For Gen-EWS candidates, the application fee is ₹700. The registration fee for applicants who are Third Gender, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) is ₹450.

Direct link to apply for NCHMCT JEE 2023

NCHMCT JEE 2023 application form: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Submit the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

NCHM JEE 2023 is an Examination for Admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) across the Country for 2023 24 Academic Session.

