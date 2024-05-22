National Testing Agency, NTA has released NCHMJEE 2024 answer key on May 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination can download the answer key through the official website of NCHMJEE at nchm.ntaonline.in. The provisional answer key link is also available on exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/. NCHMJEE 2024 answer key released at nchm.ntaonline.in, download link here

As per the official notice, the Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/- per question.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The objection window opens today, May 22, 2024 and will close on May 25, 2024. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final.

NCHMJEE 2024 answer key: How to download

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the provisional answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NCHMJEE at nchm.ntaonline.in.

Login to the account.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE-2024) was conducted by NTA in 99 Cities and 121 Centres across the country on May 11 (Saturday) in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCHMJEE.