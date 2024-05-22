 NCHMJEE 2024 answer key released at nchm.ntaonline.in, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
NCHMJEE 2024 answer key released at nchm.ntaonline.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2024 06:12 PM IST

NCHMJEE 2024 answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NCHMJEE 2024 answer key on May 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination can download the answer key through the official website of NCHMJEE at nchm.ntaonline.in. The provisional answer key link is also available on exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.

NCHMJEE 2024 answer key released at nchm.ntaonline.in, download link here

Direct link to download NCHMJEE 2024 answer key

As per the official notice, the Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/- per question.

The objection window opens today, May 22, 2024 and will close on May 25, 2024. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final.

NCHMJEE 2024 answer key: How to download

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the provisional answer key by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NCHMJEE at nchm.ntaonline.in.
  • Login to the account.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE-2024) was conducted by NTA in 99 Cities and 121 Centres across the country on May 11 (Saturday) in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCHMJEE.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NCHMJEE 2024 answer key released at nchm.ntaonline.in, download link here

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
