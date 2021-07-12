Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET 2021 entrance test postponed to Sept 12, registration begins tomorrow

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:24 PM IST
NEET, which was earlier scheduled for August 1, will now be conducted on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced Monday.

"The NEET-UG 2021, will be held on 12th September across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm on Tuesday through the NTA website," Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he said.

The Education Minister further said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the previous exams.

neet ug medical entrance test exam postponed
