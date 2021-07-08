NEET 2021: List of official websites to check for exam updates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a medical entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses. NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Apart from MBBS course, NEET score is also used for admission to BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses. It can also be used for admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences). The exam is held in 11 languages.

NEET 2021 exam date: As of now, the NEET 2021 exam date has not been announced. In March, the government had said that the exam will be held on August 1. It later postponed the exam and is yet to make an announcement.

NEET 2021 official website

The information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available on the website. The information bulletin will be released in 11 languages.

NEET 2021: List of official websites to check for updates

Apart from NTA website, candidates should also check the websites of www.MoH&FW.gov.in and www.mcc.nic.in for MBBS/BDS Courses and www.ayush.gov.in and www.aaccc.gov.in for BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS Courses and the websites of concerned states and institutions.

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET 2021 for the first time, should know about the application submission and registration process beforehand.

NEET 2021: How to apply

Candidates have to apply online. NTA doesn't accept offline applications.

Candidates should use their own mobile numbers and e-mail address or of their parents while registering for the exam. The NTA will communicate by SMS and/or e-mail on given mobile number and email ID respectively only.

Candidates have to pay the exam fee online only. They should check the validity of the Debit/ Credit Card and keep it ready while logging on to website for submitting application form.

Candidates should upload clear photograph and signature. " Candidates may ensure clear photograph and signatures are uploaded. Thereafter, no request for correction(s) will be entertained except when the window for correction in all fields open," the NTA has said.

Any changes made to the application submission process will be notified by the NTA.