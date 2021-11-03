Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021: NTA makes announcement regarding AIR, tie-breaking criteria
NEET 2021: NTA makes announcement regarding AIR, tie-breaking criteria

Candidates may, if they wish so, download their scorecard again, the NTA has said. The NEET result was released on November 1.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 01:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For better clarity in the NEET ranking, a new field in the score card, known as the NEET All India Rank has been added, the NTA said on Tuesday.

The NEET result was released on November 1. 

Unlike previous years, this year tie-breaking criteria of age was not used. The NTA had not mentioned this criterion in the exam notice. “Accordingly, the first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ is without the tie-breaking criteria of age,” it has said in a notification released on Tuesday.

“However, since for the purpose of counselling unique ranks are required, the second ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ also takes into account the tiebreaking criteria of age,” it has added.

“In view of the foregoing, in place of the first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’, a new field “NEET All India Rank” has been mentioned for more clarity,” the NTA has added.

 

 

neet air nta neet result neet results
