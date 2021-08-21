NEET 2021: NTA releases exam centre details on neet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET 2021 exam center details on August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to check and download the examination city intimation slip can do it through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The exam center details are available from August 20, 2021 onwards.

The official notice reads, “The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of NEET (UG) - 2021 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the Instructions on ‘How to fill in OMR Answer Sheet’ from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 20 August 2021 (Friday) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.”

The Agency has further clarified that this is not the admit card for the examination. This is the advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for NEET (UG) – 2021 along with Instructions on ‘How to fill in OMR Answer Sheet’, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 will be conducted at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad on 12 September 2021 (Sunday) from 02:00 to 05:00 p.m. in Pen and Paper mode.