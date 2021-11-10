Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

NEET 2021: NTA releases scanned images of candidates’ OMR sheets

NEET OMR sheets are available at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET result was declared on November 1.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the OMR answer sheets of candidates who had appeared for NEET 2021. With this those candidates who had not received the OMR sheets on their email IDs can now download it from the website.

Candidates can download the OMR sheet from the website till November 14.

“The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website,” the NTA has said.

NEET was held in pen and paper mode on September 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm in 202 cities at 3858 centres throughout the country and abroad.

NEET result was declared on November 1.

